Global Gas Alarm Market 2019 | Leading Players Analysis and Forecast Report 2024

This report on Global Gas Alarm Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals.

The consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD.

The worldwide market for Gas Alarm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 7900 million US$ in 2024, from 5690 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Gas Alarm in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MSA

Tyco International

Industrial Scientific

Honeywell Analytics

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric

RAE Systems

Emerson

Crowcon

TROLEX

Victory Gas Alarm Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stationary Gas Alarms

Portable Gas Alarms

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Alarm product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gas Alarm, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gas Alarm in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Gas Alarm competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gas Alarm breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gas Alarm market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Alarm sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

