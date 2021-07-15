Global Graphite Sheet Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Graphite Sheet Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Graphite Sheet is a kind of thermal heat dissipation material, which is usually used in the electronic products, so as to enhance the performance of electronic products.

The worldwide market for Graphite Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million US$ in 2024, from 2390 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Graphite Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GrafTech

Panasonic

TOYO TANSO

Kaneka

T-Global

Teadit

Lodestar

Tanyuan

Saintyear

Dasen

HFC

FRD

Sidike

Beichuan Precision

Zhong Yi

ChenXin

Jones Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Graphite Sheet

Synthetic Graphite Sheet

Nanocomposite Graphite Sheet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Laptop

LED Lighting

Flat Panel Displays

Digital Cameras

Phone

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Graphite Sheet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Graphite Sheet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Graphite Sheet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Graphite Sheet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Graphite Sheet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Graphite Sheet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Graphite Sheet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

