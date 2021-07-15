Global HPL Boards Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global HPL Boards market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HPL Boards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global HPL Boards market status and forecast, categorizes the global HPL Boards market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint.

Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, EGGER, SWISS KRONO, Trespa International, Kronospan, and Pfleiderer captured the top revenue share spots in the HPL boards market. Fletcher Building dominated with 17.97 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Wilsonart International with 13.15 percent revenue share, EGGER with 7.74 percent revenue share, and SWISS KRONO with 5.37 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of HPL boards will show upward tendency further, sales is expected in 2022 will be 303.43 M Sqm.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of HPL boards brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The global HPL Boards market is valued at 3980 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

EGGER

SWISS KRONO

Trespa International

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Panolam Industries

Abet Laminati

ASD Laminat

Sonae IndÃºstria

BerryAlloc

Arpa Industriale

ATI Laminates

OMNOVA Solutions

Zhenghang Decorative Materials

Guangzhou G&P

Anhui Xima

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

6 – 8mm

8 – 10mm

10 – 12mm

12 – 14mm

14 – 16mm

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Facades

Table Tops

Interior Decoration

Furniture

Kitchen Cabinets

Laboratory Counter Top

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global HPL Boards capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key HPL Boards manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HPL Boards are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

HPL Boards Manufacturers

HPL Boards Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

HPL Boards Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the HPL Boards market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

