Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry was valued at USD 570 Million in the year 2019. Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to reach USD 631 Million by the year 2025. LNG Liquefaction Equipment consists of a natural gas pretreatment process, a liquefaction process, a storage system, a control system, and a fire protection system. The liquefaction process is its most important component

LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue Industry. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales Industry in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

Major matket players in LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry are Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, ConocoPhillips Company, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, General Electric, Kobelco Compressors, Chart Energy and Chemicals, Elliott, MITSUI E&S, MCO, IHI Corporation, and brief information of 7 moe companies detailed information is provided in the report.



LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry segmentation:

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry Overview, By Product Type

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

Others



LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry Overview, By Application

Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)

FLNG Plants (offshore floating plants)

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa”

