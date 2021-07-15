Global Metallocene Catalyst Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Metallocene Catalyst market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metallocene Catalyst market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Metallocene Catalyst market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metallocene Catalyst market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report studies the Metallocene Catalyst market, Metallocene catalysts are the combination of a transition metal and cyclopentadienyl. It is a molecular structure with a well-defined single catalytic site, consisting of an organometallic coordination compound in which one or two cyclopentadienyl rings (with or without substituents) are bonded to a central transition-metal atom; used to produce uniform polyolefins with unique structures and physical properties.

Metallocene catalysis is a rich and fertile technology with major implications for the polyolefins industry.

Geographically, among current producers in global, North America and Asia Pacific have the largest consumption of metallocene catalyst. North America accounts for 49.04% of the consumption market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2023. Asia Pacific is the second largest leader with the production market share of 34.48% in 2017.

By application, metallocene catalyst market is segmented into metallocene polyethylene (PE) and metallocene polypropylene (PP) application. The metallocene polyethylene (PE) sector dominates the market during 2017 with a market share of 72.78%. This research report predicts this segment to grow at a CAGR of around 5.97% during the forecast period. Other downstream fields such as metallocene polypropylene (PP) application take account for about 7.02% in 2017.

The global Metallocene Catalyst market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Univation Technologies

Total

LyondellBasell

Grace

Ineos

Albemarle

Mitsubishi Chemical

Daelim

Zibo Xinsu Chemical

Tosoh

SK

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Normal Metallocene Catalyst

Dinuclear Metallocene Catalyst

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Metallocene Polyethylene (PE)

Metallocene Polypropylene (PP)

Others

