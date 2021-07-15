Global Post-It & Sticky Notes Market Report 2019 explores 3M, Hopax, 4A PAPER, Deli these Top Players

This report on Global Post-It & Sticky Notes Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Post-It & Sticky Notes is a small piece of paper with a re-adherable strip of glue on its back, made for temporarily attaching notes to documents and other surfaces. A unique low-tack pressure-sensitive adhesive allows the notes to be easily attached, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving residue. Originally small yellow squares, Post-it Notes and related products are now available in an array of colors, shapes and sizes. Although 3M’s patent ran out in 1997, “Post-It” and the original notes’ distinctive yellow color remain registered company trademarks, with terms such as “repositionable notes” used for similar offerings manufactured by competitors. Despite this, the name has become genericized for all such products in many countries.

Post-It & Sticky Notes industry concentration is very high, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and APAC. As for the industry market size, China production accounted for more than 28.24% of the total production of global Post-It & Sticky Notes market in 2017, followed by North America (27.48%) and Europe (21.89%). 3M is the world leading manufacturer in global Post-It & Sticky Notes market with the market share of 77.40%, in terms of revenue, followed by Hopax, 4A PAPER, Deli and M&G.

The worldwide market for Post-It & Sticky Notes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 2190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Post-It & Sticky Notes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

