Global Property Management Software Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Property Management Software Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Property Management System may be used in real estate, manufacturing, logistics, intellectual property, government or hospitality accommodation management. They are computerized systems that facilitate the management of properties, personal property, equipment, including maintenance, legalities and personnel all through a single piece of software. They replaced old-fashioned, paper-based methods that tended to be cumbersome and inefficient. They are often deployed as client/server configurations.

The global Property Management Software market is valued at 2550 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3590 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

Iqware

Oracles

AppFolio

Accruent

Syswin Soft

PAR Springer Miller

Protel

Infor

Amadeus

Guestline

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

InnQuest Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Hospitality and Vacation Rental

Commercial

Industrial

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Property Management Software market.

1 Property Management Software Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Property Management Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Property Management Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Property Management Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Property Management Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Property Management Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Property Management Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Property Management Software by Countries

10 Global Property Management Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Property Management Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Property Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

