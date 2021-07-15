Global Technical Textile Market Analysis – projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 – 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Technical Textile Market By Type (Non-Woven Technical Textiles and Woven Technical Textiles), By End User Segments (Packtech, Meditech, Mobiltech, Geotech, Buildtech, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, Mexico, France, Italy, China, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023″, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 – 2023.

The Packtech segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years on the heels of rising awareness related to the usage of biodegradable fabric for packaging, rising demand for reusable packages along with rising environmental concerns. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global technical textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, rising disposable incomes, rapid infrastructural development and urbanization etc.

The report titled “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Technical Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global technical textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

>> By Value and By Volume

>> By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

>> By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

>> By Value

>> By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

>> By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

>> By Value

>> By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

>> By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Other Report Highlights

>> Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

>> Market Trends

>> Porter Five Force Analysis

>> Competitive Landscape

>> Company Analysis – Freudenberg Group, Royal Tencate NV, Kimberley Clarke, Low & Bonar, SRF Ltd., 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, TWE Group GmBH, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont

The market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the market including – (key players)

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market

