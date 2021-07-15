Global Walnut Market Is Anticipated To Register A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period 2017-2024

Introduction to Walnut

It is the round shaped single seeds which are available in two different forms. It is a nutrient dense with high protein content. The walnuts require essential storage conditions in order to stop the fungal infections. The nutritional content of the walnut includes water, protein, fat, carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

The walnut is also used for the salad dressings and can also be used for the frying. The various products of walnut such as walnut cake, walnut chip and coffee. Additionally, the non-food applications of the walnut are folk medicine, cleaning of the aviation parts and dyes. The consumption of walnut has various health benefits.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076367

Market Size and Forecast

The global walnut market is witnessing robust growth on the account of rising disposable income of the population coupled with the increasing consumption of the walnut. Additionally, the changing lifestyle is also increasing the consumption of the walnut across the globe. The growing awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of walnut is anticipated to drive the growth of the global walnut market during the forecast period.

The walnut market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 4.5% during the forecast period. It is expected to attain the total market size of USD 9.5 billion by 2027. The walnut market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, form, category and end-use. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into black walnuts and english walnuts.

English walnut is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of nature, it is sub-segmented into organic and conventional. The increasing consumer preference towards high consumption of organic walnut is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment. On the basis of form, it is sub-segmented into raw and processed. On the basis of category, it is sub-segmented into in shell walnuts and shelled walnuts. The high application of the shelled walnuts in various end-

user industries is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the sub-segment. On the basis of end-use, it is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, household and food industry.

Growth Drivers

Health benefits associated with consumption of the walnut

The various health benefits associated with the walnut is anticipated to increase the demand for the walnut across the globe. The walnut is highly consumed dry fruits after almonds and cashews. The growing awareness among the consumer regarding the various health benefits associated with the walnuts is increasing the demand for the walnut across the globe.

Increasing disposable income

The growing disposable income of the population across the globe is anticipated to increase the spending towards dry fruit. This in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall walnut market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High Cost of the walnut

The high cost associated with the walnut is anticipated to restrain the growth of the overall walnut market during the forecast period. Additionally the cultivation problems associated with the walnut is also expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global walnut market includes the following segments:

By Product Type:

Black walnuts

English walnuts

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Raw

Processed

By Category:

In shell walnuts

Shelled walnuts

By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & cosmetics

Household

Food industry

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global walnut market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the overall market during the forecast period. The high cultivation of the walnut in the region leads to the increased consumption of the walnut .This in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall walnut market. North America is anticipated to showcase vibrant growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of the population in the region coupled with the high export of the walnut from the region is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the overall walnut market during the forecast period.

Global walnut market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Key Players

Andersen Shelling Inc

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Agromillora Group

Alpine Pacific Nut

California Walnut Company

Borges India Private Limited

Gold River Orchards

Crain Walnut Shelling Inc

Empire Nut Company, LLC

Guerra Nut Shelling Company

Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc

Morada Produce Company L.P.

Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc

Kashmir Walnut Group

Mid Valley Nut

Royal Saffron Company

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076367

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609