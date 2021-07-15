Global Wire Enamels Market Analysis Report 2019 | Elantas, Superior Essex, Axalta, Xianda

This report on Global Wire Enamels Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Wire enamels are applied on copper and aluminum round and flat wires used in motors, transformers, generators and electrical measuring instruments. They are cured onto the wires with heat. The resulting coating’s main function is electrical insulation. Wire enamels are also described as primary insulation. The coated wires are sometimes called “magnet wires”.

For industry structure analysis, the Wire Enamels industry is concentrated. Elantas, Superior Essex and Axalta are the main manufacturers. Elantas accounts for about 26.78% of the sales market in 2016 and the top 5 manufactures occupied 61.28% of the global market.

China occupied 39.85% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 17.36% and 16.69% of the gloabl total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Wire Enamels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Wire Enamels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Elantas

Superior Essex

Axalta

TOTOKU TORYO

Xianda

Kyocera

Taihu

Zhengjiang Electronic materials

Huber Group

Hitachi-Chem

Emtco

Zhitong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyurethane Wire Enamels

Polyesterimide Wire Enamels

Polyester Wire Enamels

Polyamide-imide Wire Enamels

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Copper Wires

Aluminum Wires

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wire Enamels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wire Enamels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wire Enamels in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wire Enamels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wire Enamels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wire Enamels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wire Enamels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

