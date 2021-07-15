Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027 – STANLEY Healthcare, Midmark, Evanhoe and Associates, Ekahau, CenTrak, Zebra Technologies, Sonitor Technologies, and IBM

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare asset management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare asset management market in these regions.

The growth of the global healthcare asset management market is expected to be majorly driven by increasing need and acceptance of asset management in healthcare industry, growing concerns for patient safety and rising demand with increasing concerns of drug counterfeiting. Expanded application areas in healthcare, upcoming technological developments and emerging economies are expected to offer major growth opportunities for the players in the global healthcare asset management market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002087/

Healthcare asset management solutions offer various advantages to hospitals and clinics to manage wide range of assets that helps in improving the quality of life of patients, visitors and healthcare professionals. These solutions help in increased equipment availability, modified equipment application, decreased operating and maintenance costs, advanced maintenance, support and distribution. In healthcare sector, the radiofrequency identification (RFID) technology has emerged to become a major part of supply chain management. This is primarily used in logistic operations, inventory and materials management and industrial automation.

The List of Companies

1. STANLEY Healthcare

2. Midmark Corporation

3. GENERAL ELECTRIC

4. Evanhoe and Associates, Inc.

5. JADAK, a Novanta Company

6. Ekahau

7. CenTrak

8. Zebra Technologies Corp

9. Sonitor Technologies

10. IBM

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as RFID, real-time location systems (RTLS) and infrared & ultrasound tags. On the basis of application, the global healthcare asset management market is segmented into staff management, equipment management and patient management.

The “Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare asset management market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global healthcare asset management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare asset management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Buy the complete report with Comprehensive table of contents @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002087/

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare asset management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare asset management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automaotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/