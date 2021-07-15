Key Insights on Global Home Security Camera Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2023

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Home Security Camera Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2017-2023.

Global Home Security Camera Market, Product (Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, IP Security Camera), Type (Indoor Security Camera, Outdoor Security Camera), Resolution (Non-HD, HD), Services (Professional, Managed) – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Utilization of surveillance camera is widely seen in workplaces and stores for quite a while, but security has turned out to be the foremost concern in the residential spaces also. Likewise, with the headways in wireless innovations, surveillance and security camera solutions have additionally progressed. The home security camera is a kind of surveillance camera which is installed outside or inside a building or house for monitoring activities happening in both the inner and outer premises. There are different types of cameras including wireless camera, dome camera, IP camera, and PTZ camera which helps the users in monitoring and controlling the camera through the help of their smartphones. The home security cameras are widely available with varieties of sizes, specifications, and resolution, but their chief function is to store and capture a video due to security reasons. The global home security camera market is projected to reach the value of USD 1,306.3 Million by 2023.

The main factors propelling the growth of the home security camera market are easy installation process of surveillance cameras and the expanding consciousness of security needs. Presentation of new features, for example, movement detection and identification with instant message alarms and remote view on cell phones have highly influenced the home security camera market and its growth.

Market Segmentation

The global home security camera market is divided on the basis of its resolution, type, product, and services. On the basis of its product, the market is again segmented into the bullet security camera, dome security camera, IP security camera, PTZ security camera, thermal security camera, and others.

On the basis of its type, the global market is classified into an indoor and outdoor security camera. Based on its resolution, the market is further bifurcated into HD and non-HD. On the basis of its services, the market divided into professional and managed services. Lastly, based on its geographical demand, the global home security camera market is divided into regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.

Key Players

The major players in the global home security camera market are Motorola Home (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China), ADT Security Services (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (U.S.), among others.

