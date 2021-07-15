Lemonade Market Size, Share, Statistics, Business Strategy, Emerging Trend, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Lemonades are popular as a refreshment drink, mixer, and naturally sweetened beverage. They aid digestion and weight management, lower high blood pressure, and can be consumed to break fever. Market players are infusing ingredients and flavors, such as watermelon and strawberry, in lemonades and promoting flavored lemonades, which is further boosting the global market growth.

Based on product type, the global lemonade market has been segmented into cloudy and clear lemonades. The clear segment is expected to dominate the global lemonade market during the forecast period. Clear lemonades are made by squeezing fresh lemon in water with sugar to taste and are clear in color since no additional flavors are added. Clear lemonades are widely consumed owing to their original lemon taste. However, the cloudy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloudy lemonades are known as traditional lemonades in the UK and Australia and are generally served cold, frozen, or as a mixer. It can also be served hot, which is considered a remedy for congestion and sore throats. Moreover, market players are infusing several ingredients to innovate lemonade recipes and strengthen consumer base, fueling the global market growth.

The global lemonade market has been divided, by category, into flavored and plain. The plain segment is expected to dominate the global lemonade market during the assessment period due to high demand for the distinct sour taste of lemons. Lemons being the base ingredient for lemonades and consumers opting for original lemon flavor are driving the segmental growth across the world. However, changing tastes of consumers, technical advancements in the beverage industry, and lucrative packaging are projected to fuel the flavored segment and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Lemonade Market are

Britvic Soft Drinks Limited (UK),

ARIZONA Beverages USA LLC (US),

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Hydro One Beverages (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US),

PepsiCo Inc. (US),

Snapple Beverage Corp. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

By packaging type, the global lemonade market is divided into bottles, pouches, cans, and others. The bottles segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period since bottles offer ease of consumption and have cost-friendly packaging. However, the pouches segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the assessment period as pouches are easy to distribute in rural and urban areas, provide ease of consumption, and have minimal risk of breakage.

The global market for lemonade has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the hypermarkets & supermarkets sub-segment being the largest in store-based segment due to strong vendor networks, high product appeal due to lucrative packaging, and ease of availability. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase.

Regional Analysis

The Global Lemonade Market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The lemonade market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Lemonades are widely consumed as a refreshment drink and can also be used in cocktails and mocktails as a chaser. Market players are using lemon juice in the manufacturing of lemonades, along with several flavors. Changing lifestyle trends, followed by increasing product awareness, are driving the sales of lemonade in North America.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Introduction of new flavors, innovative packaging, and clean labeling to gain the confidence of health-conscious consumers are further boosting the regional demand for lemonade market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The Global Lemonade Market has been segmented based on product type, category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global lemonade market has been segregated into cloudy and clear.

The global lemonade market has been classified based on category into flavored and plain.

By packaging type, the global lemonade market is classified as bottles, pouches, cans, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global lemonade market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others.