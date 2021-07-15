Liquid Biopsy Market 2019 | Current Trends and the Future growth | Forecast till 2022

Market Insights:

Liquid biopsy overcomes these problems of tissue biopsy by using biomarkers present in samples such as blood, urine etc. and thus is a comparatively non-invasive technique. Liquid biopsy also provides greater information about the sample which is real time. The real time data can be used for monitoring and thereby determining the treatment for diseases such as cancer. The greater sensitivity of tissue biopsy coupled with the development of sophisticated detectors with extremely low detection rates have enabled the early detection of diseases which is the holy grail of cancer.

Biopsy involves extracting a sample of tissue and testing it for the presence of diseases especially cancer. Traditional tissue biopsy is a painful technique and also has a high rate of false results. Moreover the technique is costly, time consuming and not applicable for extracting samples such as those close to vital organs such as heart.

Free Sample Copy of the report available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/710

Segmentation:

Global Liquid Biopsy market has been segmented on the basis of biomarker type which comprises of circulating tumor cells (Ctcs), circulating tumor DNA (Ctdna), extracellular vesicles (Evs) and other biomarker. On the basis of application; market is segmented into cancer therapeutic application, reproductive health, and other therapeutic application. On the basis of sample; market is segmented into blood, urine and others. On the basis of end-users; market is segmented into hospitals and laboratories, academic and research centres and others.

Major Players

Guardant Health, Inc.,

Trovagene, Inc.,

RainDance Technologies, Inc.,

Agena Bioscience Inc. Inc.,

Admera Health,

Biocept, Inc.,

Circulogene Theranostics,

Inivata Ltd.,

SAGA Diagnostics AB,

Exosome Diagnostics and others.

Drivers

The market drivers for the liquid biopsy market are rising rates of cancer, growing investment in research and development, collaborations between companies and public organizations, rise in geriatric population, rising expenditure on health etc. The factors which are inhibiting the growth of the market includes the prohibitive costs associated with liquid biopsy and the differential awareness and availability between developing and the developed world. However, not all cancer patients benefit from early detection as some cancer types such as brain cancer and prostate cancer may lie dormant for many years. Further liquid biopsy is not all non-invasive as can be seen in case of using spinal fluid as sample.

Also the technique is not applicable to all types of cancer as some cancers such as brain cancer and prostate cancer may lie dormant for many years, and thus are either undetectable or detected very late which robs liquid biopsy of its advantages. Further liquid biopsy is not all non-invasive as can be seen in case of using spinal fluid as sample.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, Liquid biopsy market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally developed countries led by North America is the largest market for Liquid biopsy. Europe is the second-largest market for liquid biopsy. The developing regions market such as Asia pacific region and Middle East & Africa however is rising much faster.

Key findings

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment dominates both in terms of market share as well as revenues, contributing approx. 55.48% of the revenue share of the liquid biopsy market.

On the basis of the therapeutic application, the segment for Cancer will reflect the highest growth potential, with over 82.83% of the market share by revenues. However, the urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth.

The market for liquid biopsy is dominated by North America and Europe and this trend will continue. Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% during forecasted period

Browse Premium Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/liquid-biopsy-market-710

Detailed Table Of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

5 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyer

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Supplier

5.1.3 Threat From Substitute

5.1.4 Threat From A New Entrant

5.1.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/710

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]