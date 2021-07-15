Methacrylic Ester Market Business Segment Overview, Key Developments, Growth Trends, Forecast to 2023

Methacrylic Ester Market Insight

Methacrylic Ester Market is a kind of monomer which is used to produce a wide range of polymers. These polymers are used to enhance viscosity and low temperature characteristics and widely utilized as an oil additive in end use industry such as lubricant. These exhibit excellent durability, chemical resistance, and excellent flow properties and are extensively utilized in end use industries such as pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others.

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of methacrylic ester in end use industries such as pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others. Increasing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles has promoted automotive production, which in turn is contributing to the methacrylic ester market growth.

The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a significant growth due to increasing construction activities specifically in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In Qatar, government implement strategic plan to reduce its carbon footprint and achieving sustainable development which in turn has boost up the local building construction sector and further improve the market growth. Additionally, increase in building construction includes residential, commercial, sports facilities, hotels and recreational facilities, and industrial projects is set to propel the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Methacrylic Ester Market has been segmented based on application, end use industries, and regions. Based on application, the market is segmented into sizing agent, adhesives, oil additives, binder, and others. Based on the end use industries, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others. Based on region, methacrylic ester market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive analysis

The major players operating in the methacrylic ester market include BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik (Germany), U-PICA Company.Ltd. (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (Japan), Fushun Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), NOF CORPORATION. (Japan), Michelman, Inc. (U.S), Lucite International (UK), and others.

