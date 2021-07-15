Migraine Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2022

Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Healthcare sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Health Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Migraine Market and predicts that Global Migraine Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Migraine is a common neurovascular sickness that is characterized by tender headaches and is commonly associated with other neurological indications, such as nausea, vomiting, and painful sensitivity to lights and sounds. Migraine is more common in women than men, majorly due to the fluctuations in the hormone levels. According to a Medline article, around 12% of the U.S. population suffers from migraine headaches. The treatment of migraine headaches is eased by administration of preventive medications, to avoid the migraine attacks and abortive medications to relieve the strong and periodic pain.

Intended Audience

Global Migraine drugs manufacturers & Suppliers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Independent Research Laboratories

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Players for Global Migraine Market

The major players listed in the research report includes Allergan, Impax Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Eisai Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Klaria, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Meda, Merck, OptiNose, AstraZeneca plc, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Segments for Global Migraine Market

The Global Migraine market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, treatment types and drug class. Based on the type, market is segmented into episodic and chronic. Based on treatment types, these are classified into preventive and abortive. Further on the basis of drugs the market is classified into triptans, ergots and others.

