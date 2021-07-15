Military Helmet Market Insights 2019-2027 Brief Analysis by Leading Key Players:3M Company, BAE Systems plc, MKU Limited

The demand for military helmets is gaining traction as nations are sharpening their focus towards the protection of soldiers and reducing the number of casualties. Also, developments in ballistic materials such as advanced aramids and Kevlar treatment has led to the production of lightweight military helmets. Countries such as the United States and India are extensively investing in protective wearable for soldiers, which creates a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:

1.3M Company

2.ArmorSource LLC

3.BAE Systems plc

4.Gentex Corporation

5.MKU Limited

6.NP Aerospace Limited (Morgan Advanced Materials)

7.Point Blank Body Armor

8.Revision Military Ltd.

9.Royal DSM N.V

10.Safariland, LLC

The “Global Military Helmet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of military helmet market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, and geography. The global military helmet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading military helmet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global military helmet market is segmented on the basis of material and type. Based on material, the market is segmented as original aramid fiber Kevlar, advanced aramid Fiber, and UHMWPE fiber. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as lightweight helmet, modular integrated communications helmet, and enhanced combat helmet.

