N-Hexyl Alcohol Market 2019 – Global Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2023

N-Hexyl Alcohol Market Overview

N-hexyl alcohol is being increasingly used in pesticides, food & beverages, creams and lotions, fabric softeners, antiseptics, hypnotic drugs, and others.

The growth of the global N-hexyl alcohol market is driven by the chemicals industry where it is increasingly used as an inert ingredient in the form of an emulsifier, solvent, and propellant, and as a chemical intermediate in solvents, solid separation agents, adhesives, and sealant chemicals, among others. The rising demand for plasticizers, solvents, adhesives, emulsifiers, and pesticides in various end-use industries such as automotive, cosmetics and personal care, construction, and agriculture is likely to propel market growth.

The consumption of N-hexyl alcohol is increasing in the cosmetics and personal care industry to produce soaps, shampoos, creams and lotions, and deodorants, among others. The growing cosmetics and personal care industry with the surging demand for cosmetics and skin and hair care products is driving the growth of the N-hexyl alcohol market globally.

The N-hexyl alcohol market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share of the N-hexyl alcohol market in 2017; the regional market is likely to witness significant growth during the review period. This can be attributed to the growing chemicals industry in developing nations such as China and India as a result of low manufacturing costs, easy availability of raw materials and labor, and lax environmental regulations. Additionally, the increasing demand for chemicals in the rapidly growing end-use industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, and cosmetics and personal care is fueling the demand for N-hexyl alcohol. The rising popularity of packaged food products with changing lifestyles and growing working population is propelling market growth. The revenue earned from packaged food products has increased by approximately 36% in the last five years in the region.

North America is a prominent market for N-hexyl alcohol as a result of the growing cosmetics and personal care industry. The rising demand for multi-functional personal care products, compact beauty products, and anti-perspirants as a result of changing lifestyles are driving market growth.

The European market is expected to witness significant growth during the review period with the growing packaging industry due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and premium-quality products. Additionally, the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry with an increase in healthcare spending coupled with rising health awareness and per capita income is stimulating product demand.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow as a result of the growing end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics and personal care, and healthcare.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global N-hexyl alcohol market are Sasol Limited (South Africa), Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), the Good Scents Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bharat Jyoti Impex (India), Alfa Aesar (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore), Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, NHU (China), and Penta Manufacturer (US).

Segmentation

The global N-hexyl alcohol market has been segmented by application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into plasticizer precursor, chemical intermediate, odor agent, flavoring agent, inert ingredient, lubricant, additive, processing aid, fabric softener, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been divided into chemicals, food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastic, and others.

