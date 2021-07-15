Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Future Trends and Outlook 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market – Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study reveals that the global OSINT market is set to proliferate exponentially at a robust CAGR of 16.18% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The open source intelligence industry has grown at a phenomenal pace in the past few years due to improvements in the information management field. Market reports linked to the information and communications technology sector along with published reports on other sectors have been lately made available by Market Research Future, which has also published a report on this sector.

The industry is gradually achieving a high demand rate from sectors such as government and security agencies. The amplified level of competition in the market has prompted better use of open source intelligence tools to gather quality actionable data that can used effectually.

Key Players:

The open source intelligence market holds some of the major key players like, Palantir Technologies (U.S.), Expert System (Italy), Exalead Dassault Systemes (France), Thales Group (France), CybelAngel (France), Intrinsic Technologies (U.S.), SAIL LABS Technology GmbH (Austria), Digimind (U.S.), KB Crawl SAS (France), Verint (U.S.), Recorded Future (U.S.), Datalkz (UAE).

Industry Segments

The Open Source Intelligence Market globally has been segmented into technology, security type, application and region.

On The Basis Of Technology : Text Analytics, Web Analysis, Cyber Security Video Analytics, Big Data Software, Social Media Analysis and Others

: Text Analytics, Web Analysis, Cyber Security Video Analytics, Big Data Software, Social Media Analysis and Others On The Basis Of Region : Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa

: Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa On The Basis Of Security Type : Text Analytics, Content Intelligence, Human Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Big Data Others

: Text Analytics, Content Intelligence, Human Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Big Data Others On The Basis Of Application: Military & Defense, Homeland Security, National Security, Private Sector, Public Sector and Others

Regional Analysis

The open source intelligence industry comprises of regions such as Asia pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa along with the rest of the world. The industry is led by the North American region which is followed by the Asia Pacific region. This is chiefly due to the intensified cyber-attacks in the U.S. The advanced progress and growth in the research and development domain especially of the governments in U.S and Canadian regions have led to the application of the technology far earlier than the others. However, the market development in the Asia pacific region is anticipated to develop considerably.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 The Linux Foundation has recently announced the Acumos AI Project. This open-source framework and platform will make it easy to share, build, and deploy AI apps. The Acumos project makes this possible by standardizing the infrastructure stack and components that are required to run general AI environment in an out-of-the-box setup. It exempts data scientists and model trainers to concentrate on their core competencies and not worry with the underlying AI/ML foundation. It additionally combines tool kits that include SciKit Learn and TensorFlow, while it models them with a standard application programming interface, which allows developers to flawlessly link them.

Intended Audience

Software providers

Network Solutions providers

Network security providers

Consumer goods and retail units

Logistics solutions providers

Research firms

Software investors

Software Developers

IT enablers

Database providers

Cloud service providers

Wireless service providers

Telecommunication companies

