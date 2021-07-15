Point-of-Care Data Management Systems Market 2019 | Prominent Players: Siemens, HemoCue, Abbott, Radiometer Medical, TELCOR, Thermo Fisher Scientific, POC Medical System, ESAOTE, Hedera Biomedics, and Seaward Electronic

The report analyzes factors affecting point-of-care data management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the point-of-care data management systems market in these regions.

Point-of-Care data management systems market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the factors such as adoption of digital technologies for data management and inclination of various healthcare organizations towards electronic health records (EHR). The data management systems manufacturers have potential opportunities to develop platforms with reduced costs of installation and set-up of the Point-of-Care data management systems.

Paper-based data and manual data management in large healthcare facilities is a tedious procedure that demands extensive resources and is relatively prone to loss of data and other human errors. Point-of-Care data management solutions are a reliable and sophisticated solution for the management of data at various healthcare facilities. The POC management data systems helps clinicians and healthcare providers to make easy decisions as well as access patient’s data easily without the need for handling of manual prescriptions, test-results and medical record sheets. These systems can be operated through various modes of delivery and can be operated by multiple users at a single time.

The List of Companies

1. Siemens AG

2. HemoCue

3. Abbott

4. Radiometer Medical ApS

5. TELCOR Inc.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7. POC Medical System

8. ESAOTE SPA

9. Hedera Biomedics SRL

10. Seaward Electronic Ltd

The global point-of-care data management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of mode of delivery, the global point-of-care data management systems market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based and on-premises. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

The “Global Point-Of-Care Data Management Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of point-of-care data management systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of delivery, end user and geography. The global point-of-care data management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading point-of-care data management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-of-care data management systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point-of-care data management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

