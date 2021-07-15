Recreation Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2022 According to a New Research Report by The Walt Disney Company, Las Vegas Sands, Universal Studios, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group

The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services and related goods. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of recreation market.

Recreation Global Market Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global recreation market.

Companies Mentioned: The Walt Disney Company, Las Vegas Sands, Universal Studios, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group

Scope

Markets Covered: Amusements, Arts, Sports Amusement Parks, Gambling , Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters , Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, recreation indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

North America was the largest region in the global recreation market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global recreation market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

To enhance visitor experience, amusement parks are transforming their attractions from passive amusements into participatory adventures. Motion tracking enables amusement parks to offer virtual reality experiences built for multiple people to experience simultaneously. A new experience was demonstrated with motion tracking and massive 4k resolution projections at Disneyland California .

