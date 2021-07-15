Sealing Gasket Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Sealing Gasket Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Sealing Gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest market for sealing gasket sales with a market share of 25.56%, followed by Europe and China, with market share of 23.84% and 19.89%

The worldwide market for Sealing Gasket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 12800 million US$ in 2024, from 8690 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Sealing Gasket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ElringKlinger

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Trelleborg

The Flexitallic Group

Dana

Federal-Mogul

EnPro Industries

W. L. Gore and Associates

Parker Hannifin

Uchiyama Group

Teadit

Sakagami Seisakusho

Sanwa Packing Industry

Hamilton Kent

Calvo Sealing

Frenzelit

Ishikawa Gasket

Lamons

Yantai Ishikawa

Guanghe

Tiansheng Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

General Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sealing Gasket product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sealing Gasket, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sealing Gasket in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sealing Gasket competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sealing Gasket breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sealing Gasket market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sealing Gasket sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

