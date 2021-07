Shear Beam Load Cells Market Rapid Growth By Leading Players Yamato Scale, Thames Side Sensors, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, PCB Piezotronics

According to Publisher, the Global Shear Beam Load Cells Market is accounted for $5.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for load cells from industries such as healthcare and rising investments in industrial automation technologies are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, continuous electric energy for the production and display of signals is restraining the market growth.

The shear beam load cells is designed for low profile scale and process applications. One end of the shear beam contains the mounting holes while the opposite end is where the cell is loaded. The load cell will be mounted on a flat smooth surface with high strength hardened bolts. The larger shear beam cells have more than two mounting holes to accommodate extra bolts to keep the hardware from stretching under stress load.

Based on the types, digital load cells segment is likely to have a huge growth due to the increasing demand for precision weighing, especially in heavy lifting applications. By Geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the high increase in the use of these cells in various applications like aerospace, defense, automotive, oil and gas, and bulk material handling industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shear Beam Load Cells market include Yamato Scale, Thames Side Sensors, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Novatech Measurements Limited, Measurement Specialists and National Scale Technology, LAUMAS Elettronica, Kubota, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Interface, Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Honeywell Sensing and Control, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. and Flintec Group AB.

