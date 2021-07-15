Solenoid Valves Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

Global Solenoid Valves Market, By Type (2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way), By Component (Brass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic), Operating Type (Direct, Semi-direct, Indirect), End User (chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages)- Forecast 2027

Market Analysis

The solenoid valves are mainly designed for withstanding the corrosive and humid environments. It is also capable of performing at extreme temperatures. Due to these, solenoid valves are progressively being utilized in food preparing industry. They are commonly made of stainless steel components. The valves utilized in the food industry come in two distinct variations, to be specific, utility service valves and direct contact valves. The direct contact valves are those that come in direct contact with the food items and are safe from corrosion, in nature. Utility service valves, do not come in direct contact with the food materials, and are regularly utilized for taking care of substances, for example, steam, water, and other non-sustenance related products. The global solenoid valves market is expected to reach the value of USD 4.6 Billion by the year 2027, by growing at 3.3% of CAGR between the years 2016 and 2027.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073256

Solenoid valves are mainly utilized for the purpose of fluid control and automation, but with the gradual shift towards the renewable resources of energy like sun, air, water, for power generation process, there has been an expansion in the global solenoid valves market growth. The shift towards the hydrogen energy, solar thermal power plants, and geothermal energy processes are the major reasons that are accentuating the growth of solenoid valves market.

Solenoid valves vary in the qualities of the electric flow they use, the quality of the attractive field they produce, the instrument they use to direct the liquid, and the sort and attributes of liquid they control. The instrument changes from direct activity, plunger-type actuators to rotated armature actuators and rocker actuators. The valve can utilize a two-port plan to control a stream or utilize a three or more port structure to switch streams between ports. Various solenoid valves can be set together on a complex.

Market Segmentation

Solenoid valves market has been categorized into ype, operating type, body material, regional analysis and end user industry. The type segment is segmented into 2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way and others. Based on its operating type, the global solenoid valves market is classified into direct, semi-direct, indirect, and others. On the basis of its body material, the global market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic body, brass body, aluminum body, and others. Again on the basis of its end user industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, power generation, waste & wastewater, automotive, medical, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global solenoid valves market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global solenoid valves market include companies like Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Asco Valve, Inc. (U.S.), IMI PLC (England), SMC Corporation (Japan), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), OMEGA Engineering (U.S.), GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Lee Company (U.S.), Rotex Controls B.V (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (U.S.), Cla-Val (U.S.), Hansen Technologies (U.S.), Aira Euro Automation Pvt. Ltd (India), among others

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073256

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: