Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market Find Out Top Impacting Factor of Market Growth By Opportunity and Industry Forecast by 2023

Summary

Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, Size, Share: By Product (Insulated Shippers and Insulated Containers), By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Temperature Range (Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C), By Payload Capacity (Up to 10 L, 10-20 L, 20-40 L, 40-150 L and More than 150 L), By Type of Use (Single Use and Reusable), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Clinical Trial) and By Region – Forecast Till 2023

Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market Snapshot

One of the most significant challenges met by the pharmaceutical industry is delivering temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines or lab samples to the market. Drugs such as insulin or the ones used in the treatment of cancer require constant temperature control to maintain their stability.

As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 8,762.4 Mn at an impressive CAGR of 9.48% by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2023. The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 5,116.0 Mn in 2017.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7190

As the pharmaceutical industry continues on an upward growth trajectory, it provides an impetus for the latest generation of high-performing packaging products since the quality of pharmaceutical products has a direct effect on the patient safety and efficacy of therapies. With the rise in shipment of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products globally, there is greater demand for innovative packaging solutions on the temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market.

Key Players

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sofrigam

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

Cold Chain Technologies

Softbox Systems Limited

KUEHNE + NAGEL INC

DHL International GmbH

Envirotainer AB

Pelican Bio Thermal

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

va-Q-tec AG

are the notable players in the global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products.

Synopsis

This MRFR report offers a detailed analysis of the global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market. It also includes a five-year (2018-2023) revenue projection. The report covers historical growth, industry trends and opportunities, market restraints and growth drivers. Further a descriptive segmental study of the market based on different temperature-controlled packaging products is also available in the report.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Temperature-Controlled Packaging For Pharmaceutical Market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is one of the significant growth pocket for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products. Stringent pharmaceutical products safety policies in the region, especially in the US and Canada coupled with the steep growth in the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for driving the growth of the North America market. A considerable rise in R&D investment and innovations within the industry are other growth influencers. The US boasts of one of the largest pharmaceutical industries across the globe and is a key contributor to the North America market.

Europe is an emerging market for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products spurred by strict regional goods distribution practices. Additionally, the region has been a frontrunner in the field of innovation and development of novel packaging solutions. Germany is a key contributor to the Europe market where renowned companies such as Bayer, BASF, and Deutsche Post AG (DHL) have their presence. The Europe market is expected to capture a CAGR of 9.42% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical products stores a host of opportunities for market growth. The pharmaceutical industry in China is one of the fastest growing industries in China. Increased investment in R&D coupled with increased pharmaceutical spending from the government of various countries in the region aids the growth of the market in APAC. Besides, the growing number of contract research organization (CROs) in the region acts as a plus for the growth of the market. The APAC temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.02% over the forecast period.

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employs a multi-layered statistical solution for the analysis of critical market elements to garner highly accurate insights. The advanced data triangulation technique aids in conducting extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of macroeconomic indicators and governing factors of market such as historical trends, key market dynamics, consumer landscape, possible disruptions, and growth opportunities. Primary and secondary research processes ensure the authenticity and objectivity of the research findings. Primary research process aids in collection of data by conducting one-on-one interviews with key opinion holders across the value chain and undertaking detailed surveys. Secondary research module is utilized for verifying the collected data through inputs from existing industry documentations such as whitepapers, paid databases, annual reports, SEC filings and others. In addition to this, top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized for optimum evaluation of research findings.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical

By Product

Insulated shippers

Insulated containers

By Type

Active systems

Passive systems

By Temperature Range

Up to 10°C

10°C to 20°C

More than 20°C

By Payload Capacity

Up to 10 L

10-20 L

20-40 L

40-150 L

More than 150 L

By Type of Use

Single use

Reusable

By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceutical

Clinical trial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/temperature-controlled-packaging-pharmaceutical-market-7190

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312