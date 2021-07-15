United States Specialty Sealants Market Report 2017
In this report, the United States Specialty Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Specialty Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Specialty Sealants in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Specialty Sealants market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Specialty Sealants sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Henkel
Arkema
H.B. FULLER
3M
Hexion
DOW CORNING CORP
ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
Eastman Chemical
Mapei S.p.A.
RPM International
Mactac
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
Ashland
Huntsman
SIKA AG
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Silicone
Silyl-Modified
Polyurethane
Polysulfides
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Machinery
Electronics
Others
