Veterinary Software Market outlook characterized by strong R&D investments, IT integration and enhanced diagnosis

The $410 million global Veterinary Software Market is set to emerge rapidly, building synergies between IT, internal medicine and animal welfare, notes Ayesha Salma in the new report, research analyst at OGAnalysis.

Management suite of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics are increasingly seeking different Veterinary Software products to ease the task of maintaining electronic medical records, treatment procedures, appointments and other hospital administration protocols.

Huge research and development investments across veterinary software markets including development of innovative solutions and IT services will shape the medium term outlook of veterinary software market. For instance, IDEXX Laboratories, an American veterinary diagnostics company invests around $120 million on R&D activities.

Growing incidence rates of diseases among livestock, growth in pet animal owners and welfare societies will be the key contributors to global Veterinary Software Market size over the forecast period to 2025.

On the other hand, high costs involved in deployment of veterinary software and shortage of skilled veterinary personnel act as veterinary software market restraints.

User-friendly veterinary software products witness huge attention from vendors and consumers

A significant volume of veterinary software consumers and vendors are depicting interest in user-friendly software products. Practice management software modules with cloud-based delivery mode hold major market value amid benefits of single platform to access medical information by researchers, practitioners and patients. Major companies involved in cloud based solutions are IDEXX Laboratories, VETport, ezyVet Limited and Carestream.

Further, marketing strategies practiced by cloud-based PMS vendors like VETport such as free trials & zero cost installation are penetrating markets with relative ease.

Ongoing Strategic partnerships and collaborations with research organizations and universities

Veterinary software companies are primarily focusing on developing joint ventures and collaborations with research universities for diversifying their product portfolio.

In July 2019, Simulations Plus, Inc. has entered into a new 5 years “Research Collaboration Agreement” with the USFDA Center for Veterinary Medicine.

In May 2018, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine signs partnership agreement with ezyVet to use the cloud-hosted veterinary PMS solution.

Top 10 companies contributing towards market growth include Animal Intelligence Software, Britton’s Wise Computers, ClienTrax, Carestream, FirmCloud Corporation, Henry Schein, IDEXX Laboratories, Patterson Companies, Timeless Veterinary Systems, and Vetter Software.

Rapid adaptation of veterinary software digital equipment is observed across hospitals, clinics and laboratories

End-users holding the major market share including hospitals, clinics and laboratories are increasingly adapting diverse ranges of digital software equipments to enhance diagnosis and support animal health programmes. For instance, Idexx Laboratories provides Catalyst blood chemistry equipment, VetLyte Electrolyte Analyzer, ProCyte CBC, UA Analyzer, SNAPShot, and SNAPPro to hospitals in North Dakota and the US.

Government animal welfare policymakers support veterinary software market growth

Government animal welfare authorities are supporting the veterinarians and companies through incentives and stringent guidelines for promotion of veterinary software globally, which is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market growth.

World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) works with the veterinary community to support animal health by providing funds for the development of high quality veterinary software equipments.

On regional scale, Americas and EU stand as market frontiers

The surging pet care market value and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure across Americas and EU influences the veterinary software market growth. For instance, In US, the pet owners spend an average of about $140 per month on their pets with US pet insurance industry worth estimated to be nearly $2 billion by 2022.

As of 2018, an estimated 80 million European households owned a pet with anticipated market value for pet care products reaching 5.3 billion Euros, with United Kingdom as the peer market holders.

Further, presence of large number of trainers and practitioners across these regions contribute to long term market opportunity. According to the “American Veterinary Medical Association”, about 113,394 veterinarians are present in North America.

