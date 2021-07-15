Visual Data Discovery Market Trend Analysis, Growth Prospects, Future Scenario and Key Vendors: Data Discovery, Software & Services, IBM, SAS Institute, Oracle, Microsoft, Teradata,Intel, SAP, Datawatch Corporation, Datameer, Tibco Software
Visual Data Discovery Global Market Report 2019-2023
Data discovery software and services are rapidly taking over from traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, which cannot be utilized and accessed without help from the technical staff. Major drivers of the data discovery market are rising trends of self-service BI tools and generating insights & discovering trends from increasing volume of data. The data discovery market faces challenges, such as security & privacy concerns and shifting from traditional architecture to new systems. Major factors that is restraining the growth of the market is unclear Returns on Investment (RoI).
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Data Discovery, Software & Services, IBM, SAS Institute, Oracle, Microsoft, Teradata,Intel, SAP, Datawatch Corporation, Datameer, Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Cloudera, Birst, Inc.,Tableau Software, Inc., Alteryx, Rapidminer, FICO, BlueGranite, Megaputer Intelligence, Clearstory Data, Platfora, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Microstrategy, Inc., Biomax Informatics., Angoss Software
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Product Type Segmentation
On-premises
Cloud
Industry Segmentation
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecom and IT
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Table of Content:
Section 1 Visual Data Discovery Product Definition
Section 2 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Visual Data Discovery Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Visual Data Discovery Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Visual Data Discovery Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Visual Data Discovery Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Visual Data Discovery Cost of Production Analysis
