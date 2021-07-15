What are the factors that are driving the growth of Pay Card Reader Market?

Pay Card Reader Market: By Technology (Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) Chip, near field communication technology, QR codes), By Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Entertainment, Transportation and Consumer Utility Services) – Global Forecast till 2022

Market Analysis

A pay card reader is a kind of device that is mainly utilized for reading debit cards and credit cards through a pin technology and magnetic band. The pay card reader device is generally connected to the smartphones through an audio jack or also through Bluetooth or NFC technology. Government over the globe is endeavoring to enhance the mobile and web framework, and the interest to alter contactless payment system is one of the noteworthy reason augmenting the pay card reader market. The expansion in number of small scale, medium sized and large ventures is boosting the mobile payment market. The complexities related with bank systems and high exchange charges has prompted shutdown of numerous small, medium and large organizations and are anticipating implement the card based exchange or transactions. The global pay card reader market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

A card reader is a data input device that reads data from a card-shaped storage medium. The first were punched card readers, which read the paper or cardboard punched cards that were used during the first several decades of the computer industry to store information and programs for computer systems. Modern card readers are electronic devices that can read plastic cards embedded with either a barcode, magnetic strip, computer chip or another storage medium.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073261

Technology plays an essential role in contactless payment transaction. Various technologies are used for connecting the pay card reader device along with the smartphone or any other portable devices including Bluetooth, near field communication technology, chip and sign, magnetic strip, biometrics, and QR code. All these technologies mentioned above has their own particular characteristics and is used widely in different mobile based payment procedure. EMV technology is one of the most secured technologies that is used for automated teller machines, smart card payments, and at other payment terminals. The EMV cards are also called smart card consisting of a magnetic strip which holds the data on the integrated circuits.

Market Segmentation

The global pay card reader market is bifurcated on the basis of its application and technology. Based on its technology the market is divided into near field communication technology, Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) Chip, and QR codes. On the basis of its application the global pay card reader market is segmented into hospitality, healthcare, retail, transportation, entertainment, consumer utility services among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global pay card reader market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major players in the global pay card reader market include names like Square, Inc., Intuit Inc. (U.S.), Paypal Inc, PayAnywhere LLC (U.S.), First Data Corporation (U.S.), Paynear ONE Solutions (India), CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto (Netherlands), Mahindra Comviva (India), Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), among others.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073261

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: