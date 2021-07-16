Adaptive Robot Detailed Market Trends and Analysis segmented by Applications, Future Trends and Growth Prospects to 2023

Adaptive Robot Market – Synopsis

Robot are the basic link between digital and physical world. They have modernized the traditional manufacturing process and helped industries in expanding their basic capabilities. However, traditional robot poses some market barriers such as high installation and maintenance cost, which has limited their acceptance to the large enterprises only, and non-flexible, and rigid functioning of the robot. These limitations are expected to be overcome by adaptive robot. Adaptive robot are autonomous machines which can sense their physical environment and act accordingly without human interference. They are intelligent and interconnected autonomous machines which can collect IoT data and can provide instant decisions based on that to the businesses.

With increasing development in artificial intelligence, robot is now transforming from single-purpose machines into multi-purpose adaptive machines. With integration of technologies such as vision & sensing, speech recognition, deep learning and mobility & navigation, adaptive robot can play a crucial role in industrial applications such as- optimizing logistics process, facility management, customer service & engagement, packaging & assembling of parts, inventory management, and many more.

Rising cost of manufacturing, rising deployment of industry 4.0, and high investment by key players in research & development of adaptive robot are some of the major factors driving the market growth of adaptive robot. However, lack of regulations, and low adoption in discrete manufacturing as it can increase the operational complexity are some major factors expected to restrain the market growth in coming years. Further, risk of human safety while interacting with robot and perception of increment in unemployment ratio after adoption of robot are the challenges faced by the market.

Adoption of adaptive robot can influence end-user sectors in many ways. Some of them are – automation of manufacturing process from start to finish, automation of quality control & testing process, improvising supply chain efficiencies, can assist researchers & scientists in understanding biological neural networks, law enforcement & security, natural disaster assistance, and many more.

Adaptive Robot Market – Key players

Market Research Future has identified following key players in adaptive robot market- Fanuc (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Rethink Robotics (U.S), Siléane (France), iRobot Corporation (U.S), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Yaskawa Motoman (U.S), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Google, Inc. (U.S), and Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan).

Adaptive Robot Market – Segmentation

The global adaptive robot market is segmented into technology, computing location, application, end-user, and region.

By technology, adaptive robot market is segmented into vision & sensors, learning, perception, & speech recognition, and mobility & navigation.

By computing location, adaptive robot market is segmented into on-board and on-cloud.

By application, adaptive robot market is segmented into industrial robot, consumer robot, logistics robot and service robot.

By end-user, the adaptive robot market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, retail, BFSI, travel & transportation, education, and entertainment.

By region, the adaptive robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Adaptive Robot Market – Regional analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) has covered following countries in regional analysis – U.S, Canada and Mexico adaptive robot market in North America. Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe adaptive robot market in Europe. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America adaptive robot market in the Rest of the world.

North America is leading the market of adaptive robot, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. According to a press release published by IBM Corporation, North America industrial robot’ sale with increased with 11% market share in 2017. The increasing deployment of robot by industries in North America, to perform the critical tasks in manufacturing process, has played a significant role in making North America a dominant market in robotics. Also, due to high demand for personal assistance and collaborative robot by industries, the demand for adaptive robot has also increased in North America.

Asia-Pacific adaptive robot market is projected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading market in adaptive robot in the region. South Korea is leading the industrial robotics automation market in the region, whereas, China is investing heavily in building fully automated manufacturing base in order to increase the production with efficiency. Japan, on the other hand, is continuously developing & innovating robotics research & development capabilities supported by data security regulations, in order to increase the adoption of robot among SMEs along with large enterprises in the country.

