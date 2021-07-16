Ambient Light Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The global ambient light sensor market, as per reports of Market Research Future (MRFR), is touted to inflate at a staggering pace of CAGR 10% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is expected to reach a whopping USD 822 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Ambient light sensors are used to automatically adjust display brightness by sensing the ambient life in automotive and consumer electronics, thus, conserving the battery life.

Get Free Sample Copy of Ambient Light Sensor Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4421

Key Players:

The prominent players in ambient light sensor market are – ams AG (Germany), Texas Instruments (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Rohm Semiconductor (Germany), OSRAM Opto Semiconductor (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Vishay Semiconductor (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

The global market of the ambient light sensor can be segmented by sensor type, output type, mounting style, and application.

On the basis of sensor type, the market can be sub-segmented into light to current, light to digital, light to frequency and light to voltage.

Output type-based segmentation includes analog and digital. Digital Ambient Light Sensors Market have been upgraded to suit the technological advancements. OSRAM Opto and Maxim Have developed digital ambient light sensors that could almost replicate human eye sensitivity and deliver accurate results.

Based on mounting style, ambient light sensors are sub-segmented into Surface Mount Technology/ Surface Mount Devices (SMD/SMT), through hole and others. SMT has a considerable advantage of being dense in configuration and smaller in size and can aid in the expansion of the ambient light sensor market.

By application, the market includes consumer electronics, automotive, robotics, medical devices, security lighting, sunlight harvesting, and others. Consumer electronics fetch the maximum market share. Growing need for smartphones and tablets can boost the segment further during the forecast period. Awareness of user-friendly interface with built-in light sensors to assist driver’s safety can boost the demand for ambient light sensors in the automotive sector.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global ambient light sensor market can be segmented by Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America holds the largest market share due to its trend of adopting new technologies faster, and the lifestyle there is primarily governed by high disposable income furthering sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics. Increasing demand for ambient light sensors in these two sectors is expected to boost the market during the prognosis period.

The APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Two major factors can influence the outcome; growing demand for electronic devices and presence of major manufacturers in the region.

The European market is also experiencing healthy growth and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Major manufacturers involved in production and burgeoning automotive and consumer electronics sectors are going to help the growth rate.

The RoW is expected to have a limited but steady growth rate.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-light-sensor-market-4421

Market Competition:

The global ambient light sensor market is intense owing to the presence of multiple big brands. Light sensors are low-cost, and manufacturers try hard to get a firm grip of the market by dropping the price further while maintaining the same quality.

Driver and Restraints:

Growing awareness regarding energy-efficient solutions can be a major driving factor for the market. Ambient light sensors help in adjusting the lighting technology of the device as per the ambient light and save battery life.

Rapid urbanization has led to a paradigmatic shift in consumer behavior, giving rise to disposable income. This has triggered sale in automotive industry, smartphones & tablets and other consumer electronics. Technological advents have brought in facilities such as proximity detection, RGB color sensing, and gesture recognition and have revolutionized the abovementioned industries. These facilities now need support from ambient lighting sensors for further developments, and in return, boosting the market during the forecast period.

However, the low-profit-margin is not allowing the manufacturers to profit much and can impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Trends:

The segment is driven by industries such as consumer electronics and automotive who are continuously experiencing technological advancements. To cope up with the needs, ambient light sensor manufacturers are also spending much on research and developments paving the way for innovation. For instance, AMS has recently launched TSL2540 and TSL2541 ambient light sensors and the TSL2740, a combined ambient light and proximity sensor, which could work in light intensity as low as few millilux. Maxim Integrated has come up with MAX44009 that could operate under 1µA current and builds its reputation on being the lowest power consuming sensor in the market.

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/ambient-light-sensor-industry

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology Providers

Government Bodies

Automobile Companies

Consumers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]