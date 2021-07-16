Automotive shielding market by Product, Segmentation, Key Players, Future Scope and Developments by 2023

Automotive shielding market has seen a remarkable growth in the global market, and it has been observed that it is expected to expand with the CAGR of 6%. Shields are used in automobiles to protect the interior as well as exterior components such engine compartment, exhaust system and turbocharger due to excessive heat generation from these components. An automotive Shielding is also termed as exhaust heat management system. The main function of automotive heat shield is to absorb excessive heat from an external source by depleting, reflecting the heat. It is mainly used in engine compartment due excessive heat generated in under bonnet thus protecting the vehicle components and body work.

Key Players:The prominent players in the automotive shielding market include Laird PLC (UK), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Federal-Mogul Corporation (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Dana Limited (US), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Kitagawa Europe (Japan), and Schaffner Holding (Switzerland), Autoneum (Switzerland), Progress-WerkOberkirch AG (Germany) are among others.

Market Research Analysis:

In terms of region, the global market for automotive shielding are divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major market revenue share over the forecast period. Increase in the sales of vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and more awareness towards the safety will drive them to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific will hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to owing increase in the sales of premium vehicles, increasing disposable income and increased purchasing power of users. Increasing manufacturing units of electromagnetic interface (EMI) shielding and partnership with local player’s increases growth of the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, increased sales of vehicles in China, Japan and India will enhance the overall revenue of the market.

Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation:

By Shielding Type:

Heat Shielding

EMI Shielding

By Heat Application:

Engine Compartment

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive shielding market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive shielding market by shielding type, heat application, EMI application, material type, vehicle type and regions.

