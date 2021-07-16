Chemical Logistics Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

Global chemical logistics market is valued approximately USD 1.3 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.98 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand for modernized green warehouses in chemical industry is the key factor triggering the growth of the chemical logistics market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Also, the rising demand for energy conservation, the private players are focusing on adopting eco-friendly and sustainable business initiatives thereby, contributing towards the growth of the chemical logistics market.

Key driving factor for the chemical logistics market is growth in chemical industry. For instance: According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC)’s Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook presents that in 2017, U.S. chemical trade increased by 6.2% to $241.0 billion (6% increase) in 2017. Also, the United States chemical exports is expected to grow around 7.2% to $139.2 billion in 2017. By 2023, the trade surplus in chemical industry is anticipated to reach $71.4 billion. Thus, growth in chemical industry would generate the need for chemical logistics since the utilization of logistics allows the chemical industry to access regular supply of both chemical distributors and suppliers from different locations across the globe. As a result, the demand and adoption of chemical logistics would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising concerns related to product safety and security offers lucrative growth prospects for the chemical logistics market. However, high cost of operations coupled with the growing market competition expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the chemical logistics market is segmented into services. The service segment of global chemical logistics market is classified into transportation, warehousing and others.

The regional analysis of chemical logistics market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in chemical logistics market headed by India and China owing to the growth in chemical industry along with the rising urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing disposable income and rapid industrialization. Also, growing focus to develop industrial infrastructure is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

Agility

BDP International

BASF

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Montreal Chemical Logistics

CT Logistics

Schneider National

Univar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Chemical Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Chemical Logistics Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Chemical Logistics Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continue…

