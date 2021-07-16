China Outbound Tourism Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast

China outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 270 Billion threshold by 2025.

“China Outbound Tourism Market 2019 – 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The China Outbound Tourism Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The China Outbound Tourism Market report presents the estimated China Outbound Tourism Market size of China Outbound Tourism Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current China Outbound Tourism Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the China Outbound Tourism Market based on geographical scope, China Outbound Tourism Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the China Outbound Tourism Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the China Outbound Tourism Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, China Outbound Tourism Market size and valuation of the China Outbound Tourism Market during the forecast period.

The countries included in this report are United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Key Findings:

China’s outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of China Outbound Tourism Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future China Outbound Tourism Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the China Outbound Tourism Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the China Outbound Tourism Market report.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

