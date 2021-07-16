Cordless Phone Market 2019 | Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Cordless Phone Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Some manufacturers have a negative attitude towards cordless phones, for example, the CEO of Gigaset said “Cordless phone business is still declining and so Gigaset is investing further in new, promising business segments and product groups.” In Sep 2016. Part of manufacturers have a positive attitude, such as Philips launched its new Faro Design cordless phone at internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-7 2016.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in cordless phone market, while the Europe still is the biggest sales volume market for cordless phone in 2017. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor influence the demand of cordless phone market.

Nowadays, DECT is the main technology for cordless phone, and the DECT reached a sales volume of approximately 41.43 million units in 2017, with 72.55% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Cordless Phone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -9.2% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cordless Phone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Gigaset

Philips

Vtech

Uniden

Motorola

AT&T

Vivo

Alcatel

NEC

Clarity

TCL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog

DECT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Offices

Public Places

