Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global diabetic neuropathy market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Key trends in the market is advent of new therapeutics for treatment of neuropathy and favorable reimbursement scenario which is expected to foster the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market. For instance: In 2016 as per the University of Cambridge, researchers have led to the development of a new approach to treatment of neuropathic pain. Further, the project focuses on a novel way of indirectly modulating the effect of the TRPV1, a significant initiator of the sensation of pain. Additionally, the team worked to show the effectiveness of using certain peptides to interface with the function of TRPV1 with an aim to eliminate neuropathic pain. As a result, healthcare institutions would be capable to deliver new therapeutics for treatment of neuropathy.

Key driving factors for the diabetic neuropathy market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market during 2018-2025.

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076462

Furthermore, rise in demand for better neuropathy drugs offer lucrative growth prospects for the diabetic neuropathy market across the globe. However, high cost associated with diabetic neuropathy along with the side effects of the drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the diabetic neuropathy market is segmented into disorder type, treatment and distribution channel. The disorder type segment of global Diabetic neuropathy market is classified into autonomic Neuropathy, peripheral neuropathy, proximal neuropathy and focal neuropathy of which proximal neuropathy dominates the market as it is the most commonly found disorder in type 2 diabetes. On the basis of treatment segment, the market is classified into drugs, physiotherapy, radiotherapy and others. The distribution channel segment is classified into clinics, hospitals and pharmacy.

The regional analysis of diabetic neuropathy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in diabetic neuropathy market owing to the increase in prevalence of diabetes, improved healthcare infrastructure along with the rise in research and development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to increase R&D activities for drug discovery along with increasing aging population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Cephalon, Inc.

ACTAVIS

GlaxoSmithKline

MEDA Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

NeuroMetrix, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Lupin Limited

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10076462

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disorder Type

Autonomic Neuropathy

Peripheral Neuropathy

Proximal Neuropathy

Focal Neuropathy

By Treatment:

Drugs

Physiotherapy

Radiotherapy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmacy

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



Target Audience of the Global Diabetic neuropathy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continue…

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076462

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: