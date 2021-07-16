Future Innovative Report on Data Resiliency Market 2019-2025 by Top Key Players Asigra Inc., CA Technologies, Acronis, Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc.

When technology falters, organizations end up having to bear the brunt. Technologies enhance consumer experience, but when data is compromised, the reputation of the company suffers significant damage. To overcome the difficulties that are faced due to the vulnerabilities of technology, organizations opt for data resiliency solutions.

Data resiliency is concomitant with disaster management and ensures data protection. Increasing data generation and growing concerns regarding its security are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global data resiliency market. The market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.69 Bn in 2018 to USD 27.63 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

Application segment insights:

The growth of the Blockchain sector is creating a plethora of opportunities for data resiliency vendors in the market. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to lead the market, with a share of 24% during the forecasted period, owing to the enormous amounts of data that is generated on a regular basis.

Deployment segment insights:

The cloud segment of the data resiliency market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period (2018-2023), owing to its cost-effectiveness.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment of the data resiliency market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during 2018-2023.

Regional insights:

North America is expected to dominate the data resiliency market in 2018 with an approximately 36.5% share of the market – owing to the presence of a number of large players in this region – followed by Europe. The data resiliency market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasted period. This is due to the increased use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as retail and consumer goods, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI, to protect and backup crucial enterprise data. Rising incidence of cyberattacks is one of the crucial reasons for the increased demand for data resiliency solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies covered:

1. Asigra Inc.

2. CA Technologies

3. Acronis

4. Carbonite, Inc.

5. Commvault Systems, Inc.

6. Veritas Technologies

7. IBM

8. Microsoft

9. Century Link

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary – global

1.4. Executive summary – North America

1.5. Executive summary – Europe

1.6. Executive summary – Asia-Pacific

1.7. Executive summary – Latin America

1.8. Executive summary – the Middle East and Africa

Chapter 2: Global Data Resiliency market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, and geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.4. Value chain analysis

Chapter 3: Data resiliency market based on components

3.1 Introduction

3.2. Solutions

3.2. a. Data backup and recovery

3.2. b. Data archiving and e-discovery

3.2. C. Disaster recovery

3.3. Professional services

3.3. a. Implementation and integration services

3.3. b. Support and maintenance services

3.3. c. Consulting services

3.4. Managed services

3.5. Data resiliency market based on deployment

3.5. a. Introduction

3.5. b. Cloud

3.5. c. On-premises

Chapter 4: Data resiliency market based on organization size – market overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

4.3. Large enterprises

Chapter 5: Data resiliency market based on verticals- market overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

5.3 Telecommunication

5.4. Retail and consumer goods

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Media and entertainment

5.7. Aerospace and defense

5.8. Government

Chapter 6: Regional analysis- market overview

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. The Middle East and Africa

6.5. Latin America

