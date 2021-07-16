Global Bacterial Cell Market 2019, Industry Size, Share, Technology Advancement, Business Opportunities, Top Company profile, Regional Forecast to 2023

The Bacterial Cell Market is witnessing tremendous growth of USD 3 billion and is showing steady growth. Increased investment in healthcare, R&D and other conferences and workshops, rising demand for advanced antibiotics, growing food microbiology and increasing foodborne diseases are major factors responsible for this growth. Continuous developments in microbiology due to advancements in biotechnological research aimed at investigating the role of microbes in disease pathogenesis is one of the eminent factors impelling the growth. Furthermore, usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed testing to prevent microbial contamination makes a positive impact on the bacterial cell culture market. Additionally, smaller companies are emerging in the market owing to the introduction and development of customized cell culture products. Key players are getting involved in mergers, partnerships as well as agreements boosting the developmental strategies, in turn boosting the growth of the market. However, high cost of research biology coupled with steep pricing of equipment used for cell culture proves detrimental for the growth of the market. Lack of trained professionals can also undermine the market growth. These factors don’t necessarily cause a huge impact as the market is continuing to grow and has exhibited a remarkable surge in the past few years. Furthermore, increasing knowledge about the significance of bacteria in agriculture applications is also presumed to positively impact the progress of microbial cell culture market.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market – Industry Developments

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), has recently collaborated with Indiana-based Helmer Scientific to introduce a refrigerated solution using BD’s new Pyxis ES refrigerator, to strengthen its Medical Management Solutions (MMS) segment.

As in June 2018, North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation has increased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 31.75% based on its latest 2018Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC, lifting Lifted Neogen (NEOG) Position by $3.87 Million.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market – Major Players

Some of key the players in the market are:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

EMD (Merck) Millipore

Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Scharlab S.L.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bacterial Cell Culture Application

Various researches are conducted in the field of microbiology that ensure product quality. Bacterium culture is essential for investigating antibiotic susceptibility, virulence factors, and genome sequence of microbes to understand their role in infection and food-borne diseases. The major application areas of bacterial cell are in production of alcohol, acids, microbial polysaccharides, microbial leaching of metals, effluent, and waste treatment, for the production of recombinant proteins, gene cloning, and other molecular biology research, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Petri dishes and flask are used by scientists to do various experiments to obtain productive results. In pharmaceuticals industry bacterial cell culture provides very useful results to develop and improve drugs and medical antibiotics. The bacterial cell culture in food application is used for detection and enumeration. This helps assess and control safety hazards and ensure correct product characteristics.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market – Segmentation

The Bacterial Cell Culture Market can be segmented into types, instruments, applications, consumables, medium, and region.

The market is segmented on the basis of types which are bacterial culture and eukaryotic culture.

Based on instruments, the market is segmented into incubator, spectrophotometer, nucleometer, centrifuge and automated cell counter. Microbiological incubators are used for the growth and storage of bacterial cultures. They are essential for experimental work in microbiology and molecular biology and are used to culture both bacterial as well as eukaryotic cells. On the other hand, spectrophotometer is used to measure bacterial growth and related applications.

The bacterial cell culture market is segmented on the basis of consumables which is comprised of flask, plate/dish, roll bottle, and petri dishes. Flasks are used in microbiology for the preparation of microbial cultures. Whereas a petri dish is a shallow cylindrical glass that biologists use to culture cells. The market is also segmented on the basis of medium which is simple, complex, synthetic, and special media. Complex media provides a full range of growth factors needed to cultivate unknown bacteria or bacteria with complex nutritional requirements. Additionally, demand for ready-to-use, off the shelf products in prepared culture media has increased tremendously. This is expected to propel the segment in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of region namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of bacterial cell market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and rest of the world.

North America:

North America is dominating this market on the basis of its revenue followed by Europe. North America region is benefited by the presence of large number of biopharmaceutical industries, and research institutes. The various segments such as instruments and consumables with latest technologies is used by this market and thus is showing good opportunities in future.

Asia:

Asia region is also showing good opportunities in this market in upcoming years. The major growth driven factors are the rising health care expenditure, rising focus on food safety, and growing demand for antibiotics. As developing countries India, China, and Japan where health related issues and food related problems are the major concerned areas; the bacterial cell culture technology is expected to offer opportunities in these countries.

