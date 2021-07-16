Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide. The boric oxide makes the glass resistant to extreme temperatures, and also improves its resistance to chemical corrosion. Borosilicate glass is processed by advanced production technology by heating the glass to make internal glass melting. Borosilicate glass tubes are hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. There is a high content of silicon and boron in borosilicate glass tubes.

Borosilicate glass tubes refer to hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. They contain medium borosilicate glass tubes and high borosilicate glass tubes. The borosilicate glass tubes industry is a fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of borosilicate glass tubes are distributed around the world.

With the rapid development of industry, especially the solar energy tubes and laboratory apparatus industry, global demand for borosilicate glass tubes is increasing. In 2015, solar energy tubes accounts for 52.62% of global consumption, while laboratory apparatus, heat glassware, chemical tubes and pharmaceutical packaging, take about 14.19%, 16.14%, 5.36% and 7.28%, respectively.

The global average price of borosilicate glass tubes is in the decreasing trend, from 1150 USD/MT in 2011 to 982 USD/MT in 2016. In addition, as medium borosilicate glass tubes are generally used in pharmaceutical packaging industry, the price of medium borosilicate glass tubes is higher than that of high borosilicate glass tubes. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of borosilicate glass tubes decreased from 773 USD/MT in 2011 to 680 USD/MT in 2016.

The global borosilicate glass tubes production in 2016 will reach about 1121659 MT from about 806508 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 6.82%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 64.27% production share in 2015.

China and Europe are the main consumption bases, while China holds 63.06% consumption share and Europe holds 19.14% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 82.20% of the global consumption in total.

The global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

Schott

Corning

Kavalier

Duran

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

Yong Xing

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes

By Application, the market can be split into

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Borosilicate Glass Tubes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Borosilicate Glass Tubes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Borosilicate Glass Tubes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

