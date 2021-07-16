In this report, the Global Chelate Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chelate Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chelate-resins-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Chelate Resins market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chelate Resins market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.

Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.

As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.

Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.

The global Chelate Resins market is valued at 91 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DOW

LANXESS

Purolite

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Sunresin

Suqing Water Treatment

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Zibo Dongda Chemical

Chengdu Nankai

Shanghai Kaiping

Thermax

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Iminodiacetate Type

Polyamine Type

Glucamine Type

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Chlor Alkali Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Chelate Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Chelate Resins manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chelate Resins are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Chelate Resins Manufacturers

Chelate Resins Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Chelate Resins Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Chelate Resins market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chelate-resins-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Chelate Resins market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Chelate Resins markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Chelate Resins Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Chelate Resins market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Chelate Resins market

Challenges to market growth for Global Chelate Resins manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Chelate Resins Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com