Global Drug Discovery Services Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

According to the study, the global drug discovery services market is anticipated to expand rapidly and to have a steady growth in the coming years. The market is to bring more valuation than previous years when it gained a moderate valuation. The factors such as advancements in the drug discovery technologies are leading to bring better drug discovery services to the population. The upcoming trends in the market related to the drug discovery technology are regulatory initiative towards pharmacogenomics technology, combinatorial chemistry technology and many more. These have resulted in a substantial increase in the adoption of label-free techniques, which, in turn, has motivated the global drug discovery services market to gain more traction during the forecast period.

The study also provided the information that the early stages of research related to drug discovery, which includes identification of a relevant biological target and more play a crucial role in the overall success base of the market. Apart from this, the process of drug discovery is also demanding in many healthcare organizations and clinics, both in terms of capital requirements and time. With the continuation, the mounting analysis and development expenditure, the inclination of major pharmaceutical companies towards outsourcing to avoid hurdle as well as swelling demand for outsourcing analytical testing are posing as significant factors for the market growth.

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market due to the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and also because of the favourable regulatory framework and encouraging policies.

Europe is on the second position in the drug discovery services market. The financial aid by the government towards R&D and patent expiration of various blockbuster drugs are few factors that are expected to drive the European drug discovery services market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing drug discovery services market because of the development in the pharmaceutical sectors and increasing healthcare expenditure. Increasing population is also one of the factors that drives the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa has the lowest share of the global market because of slow development and poor medical facilities.

Drivers vs Constraints

The demand and requirement for novel drugs and growing list of chronic illness are the driving factors for market growth. The increasing aging population with chronic illness, developments in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, genomics, and nanotechnology have augmented the investments in the global drug discovery services market.

Rise in technological advancements and innovations in the field of pharmaceutical and biotech plays a crucial role in the development and innovation of new drugs. Stringent regulations in some regions on drug discovery services, huge capital involved in the discovery and development of the drugs and usage of animals in testing are hampering the market growth.

