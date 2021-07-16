Global E-Filing Platforms Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Added “Global E-Filing Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The e-filing platform is emerging as an important market in the current scenario. Electronic Filing or e-filing refers to the process of submitting the tax returns on the internet platform with the use of tax preparation software approved by the appropriate tax authority. The e-filing platform allows taxpayers to file their tax returns at the comfort of their homes at any time.

E-filing platforms help in the filing of the legal documents with the back office e-filing system of the state. The switching of the states to the electronic record systems demands the growth of the e-filing platforms. E-filing offers the lawyers an easy way to file the documents over the electronic media. The e-filing platforms offer the taxpayers the ease of preparation, optimum convenience, quicker refunds, access to records, and reduction as well as revision of errors. The platform allows the filing of important documents, overviewing the historical filings, paying for the filings, and checking the filing statuses.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the global e-filing platforms market is done based on the application, type, and region.

Based on the application, the global segmentation includes courts and court partners and attorney service providers. The courts and court partners segment occupies a larger share in the global market.

Based on the type, the e-filing platforms market is subdivided into a pluralism platform and attorney service platform.

Leading Market Competitors

The competitive market is expanding with more number of players being added to the market due to the rising demand for e-filing platforms. The key players of the competitive e-filing platforms market are Info Track, US Legal PRO, File & Serve Xpress, Cenifax Courts, FileTime, Internet Case Filing System, Green Filing, Doxpop, LegalConnect, MyFileRunner, LegalFile, One Legal, and Nationwide Legal.

Geographical Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the global market includes the North America region, Asia Pacific region, South America region, Europe region, and the Middle East and Africa region.

The key contributors to the North America region include the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The significant contributors to the Asia Pacific region are China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The South America region includes Argentina, Brazil, and Columbia. The Europe region consists of the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and Russia. The Middle East and Africa region encompass Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and the UAE.

Trending Industry News

In August 2019, ClearTax, a Bangalore based income tax filing platform collaborates with HDFC Bank to offer free and simplified e-filing of the income tax returns. The collaboration is believed to offer easy solutions to the taxpayers regarding the e-filing of tax returns. ClearTax will also deliver services like customer support all round the clock, comprehensive tax guides, and easy access to tax calculators and tools. The partnership aims to enhance the experience of the customers and assist them in the e-filing of tax returns in a hassle-free manner. The partnership will assist the taxpayers in completing the filing process at the comfort of their home with the adoption of secured tax filling technologies.

