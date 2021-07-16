Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Epoxy Resin Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epoxy Resin Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resin Coatings in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Epoxy Resin Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF
Dow
Hexion
3M
DuPont
PPG Industries
Ashland
The Information Company
Hapco
Huntsman
Gurit
Cytec Industries
Sika
Blue Star New Chemical Materials
Ganapathy Industries
Perma Construction Aids Private Limited
Sartomer Americas
Dymax Corp
Fong Yong Chemical
Anhui Merjia
Jiangsu Sanmu Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Coating
Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Coating
Novolac Epoxy Resin Coating
Aliphatic Epoxy Resin Coating
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Water Conservation
Electrical and Electronic Components
Other
