Global Epoxy Resins Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Epoxy Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epoxy Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resins in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Epoxy Resins market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
3M
ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS (THAILAND)
ASHLAND INC
ATUL LTD
BASF SE
BLUE STAR NEW CHEMICAL MATERIALS
CABOT CORP
CHANG CHUN PLASTICS CO. LTD
CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC
DOCTOR RESIN & CHEMICALS
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
EPOXY BASE ELECTRONIC MATERIAL
EMERALD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LLC
HUNTSMAN
HYDRITE CHEMICAL
JIANGSU SANMU GROUP
KEMROCK INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS
KINGBOARD CHEMICAL HOLDINGS
KOLON INDUSTRIES
KUKDO CHEMICAL
KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS
LEUNA-HARZE GMBH
MOMENTIVE SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
NAMA CHEMICALS
NAN YA PLASTICS
PPG INDUSTRIES
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bisphenol A Diglycigyl Ether
Bisphenol F Diglycidyl Ether
Epichlorohydrin
Phenolic Novolac
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resins for each application, including
Paints and Coatings
Floor Coatings
Electrical and Electronics
Packaging of Food and Beverages
Building and Construction Sector
Transportation
Adhesives
PVC Production
