Floriculture or flower farming is a branch of horticulture which comprises the cultivation of ornamental plant, flowering for pot plant, nurseries etc. It is the cultivation of flower and nourishes them with one goal in mind, the maximum production of flowers and flower buds. The main focus of farmers in floriculture is that they usually experiment new varieties to improve buds and flower developments.

Buds and flower creation includes grow room requirement, greenhouse needs, plant nutrition, irrigation, breeding new strains, pest management. Cultivation of floriculture focuses on plant spacing, pruning, ideal flower harvest time frame, flower heads and other parts of the plant.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076222

Market Size and Forecast

Global floriculture market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Further, the market of floriculture is expected to garner USD 3.65 billion by the end of 2027. In recent years, Japan has the largest importers of cut flower from Vietnam. Increasing demand for cut flowers for personal use, occasions, gift purpose is expected to boost the growth of floriculture market. High quality flower type such as lily, orchids and roses captures the high demand in floriculture market.

In the terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific dominated the overall floriculture market in 2016. Further, Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand of cut flowers in the region. Further, rising government participation in the adoption of floriculture is expected to foster the growth of the floriculture market. Government is also providing high yield variety of seed and pesticides to promote the growth of floriculture in their respective countries.

In North America region, Managau accounted for the largest market share of floriculture market. Additionally, rising adoption of floriculture by the U.S. residential and commercial areas are anticipated to garner the growth of the market in the nation. Further, Canada is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of floriculture market due to the rising public demand.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of cut flower in the region is expected to swell the demand for floriculture during the forecast period. Additionally, China and India are expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the floriculture market over the forecast period.

The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global floriculture market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.9% between 2018 and 2027 owing to the increasing consumption of floriculture products in the countries such as Denmark, Netherland and Switzerland.

The Floriculture Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Floriculture Market report presents the estimated Floriculture Market size of Floriculture Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Floriculture Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Floriculture Market based on geographical scope, Floriculture Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Floriculture Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Floriculture Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Floriculture Market size and valuation of the Floriculture Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Floriculture Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Floriculture Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Floriculture Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Floriculture Market report.

How is Floriculture Market segmentation explained in the report?

The Floriculture Market is segmented by – (segmentation)

The report studies various factors responsible for growth of Floriculture Market in each segment accompanied by analysis of the largest Floriculture Market share holding segment.

Additionally, the several segments catering to the growth of Floriculture Market are discussed at length in this business intelligence report accompanied by sub-segments and individual Floriculture Market values for each section.

Based on what factors are the key Floriculture Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Floriculture Market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Floriculture Market including –

Key Player Dümmen Orange,

Syngenta Flowers,

Finlays, Beekenkamp,

Karuturi, Oserian,

Selecta One,

Washington Bulb,

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers,

Rosebud,

Kariki, Multiflora,

Karen Roses,

Harvest Flower,

Queens Group,

Ball Horticultural,

Afriflora, Benary,

Danziger, Sakata

Scope and Context

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about Floriculture Market competitors along with standpoints of leading Floriculture Market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Floriculture Market

Key Player

Dümmen Orange,

Syngenta Flowers,

Finlays, Beekenkamp,

Karuturi, Oserian,

Selecta One,

Washington Bulb,

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers,

Rosebud,

Kariki, Multiflora,

Karen Roses,

Harvest Flower,

Queens Group,

Ball Horticultural,

Afriflora, Benary,

Danziger, Sakata

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global floriculture market into the following segments:

By Product type

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

By Applications

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Others

By Price Range

Premium Price

Medium

Low Price

By Region

Global floriculture market is entirely dependent on the awareness of cut flower in the global market where as it also comprises the personal disposable income of consumer who shows their buying behavior towards the cut flower industry. Country like India and China has the largest demand of floriculture market because of their festivals and occasion. High quality flowers are exported and imported from one country to another because of high demand. Growing population living standard is one of the key factors which are driving the market of floriculture market.

According to USDA – National Agricultural Statistics Service Floriculture Crops Cut flowers are usually sold in bunches or as bouquets with cut foliage. The production of cut flowers is specifically known as the cut flower industry. Farming flowers and foliage employs special aspects of floriculture, such as spacing, training and pruning plants for optimal flower harvest; and post-harvest treatment such as chemical treatments, storage, preservation and packaging. In Australia and the United States some species are harvested from the wild for the cut flower market.

At present, floriculture market includes some key strategy such as crop bedding, potting plant, partnership and crop investigation. Further, lack of awareness regarding the benefits in rural area is also expected to restrain the growth of floriculture market by 2027.

There are two major challenges in floriculture market is lack of proper responsiveness on cultivation measures and marketing of flower, High cost associated with the adoption of modern technology the government policies and support from the foreign investors help to export cut flowers at lower prices, which is fueling the market production.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076222

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609