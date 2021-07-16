Global GF and GFRP Composites Market 2019 | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report on Global GF and GFRP Composites Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The worldwide market for GF and GFRP Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 7150 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe GF and GFRP Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of GF and GFRP Composites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of GF and GFRP Composites in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the GF and GFRP Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the GF and GFRP Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, GF and GFRP Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GF and GFRP Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

