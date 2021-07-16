Global Intelligent Pigging Market 2019 Top Manufacturers Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024
This report on Global Intelligent Pigging Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.
Intelligent Pigging is an inspection technique whereby an inspection probe, often referred to as a smart pig, is propelled through a pipeline while gathering important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe.
The global Intelligent Pigging market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
This report studies the Intelligent Pigging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Pigging market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- T.D. Williamson
- Baker Hughes
- Rosen Group
- NDT Global
- Enduro Pipeline Services
- Intertek Group
- Applus
- Lin Scan
- Dacon Inspection Services
- Onstream Pipeline Inspection
- SGS SA
- A.Hak Industrial Services
- Quest Integrity Group
- Cdria Pipeline Services
- Cokebusters
- Romstar
- Halfwave As
- Penspen
- Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
- Corrosion Control Engineering
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Magnetic Flux Leakage
- Ultrasonic
- Caliper
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
- Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
- Crack & Leak Detection
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
1 Intelligent Pigging Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Regions
5 North America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries
8 South America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Pigging by Countries
10 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Type
11 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Application
12 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
