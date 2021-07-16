Global Intelligent Pigging Market 2019 Top Manufacturers Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Intelligent Pigging Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Intelligent Pigging is an inspection technique whereby an inspection probe, often referred to as a smart pig, is propelled through a pipeline while gathering important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe.

The global Intelligent Pigging market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Intelligent Pigging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Pigging market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies

T.D. Williamson

Baker Hughes

Rosen Group

NDT Global

Enduro Pipeline Services

Intertek Group

Applus

Lin Scan

Dacon Inspection Services

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

SGS SA

A.Hak Industrial Services

Quest Integrity Group

Cdria Pipeline Services

Cokebusters

Romstar

Halfwave As

Penspen

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

Corrosion Control Engineering

Market Segment by Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Ultrasonic

Caliper

Market Segment by Applications

Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

Crack & Leak Detection

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

1 Intelligent Pigging Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Regions

5 North America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

8 South America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Pigging by Countries

10 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Type

11 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Application

12 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

