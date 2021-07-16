Global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) Industry
Lightweight M2M is a communication protocol from the Open Mobile Alliance built to provide a link between a device equipped with a LwM2M agent and LwM2M-enabled servers.
This report focuses on the global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Altair
American Industrial Systems Inc.
AT&T
China Mobile
China Unicom
Deutsche Telekom
Ericsson
General Electric
Google
GSMA
Huawei
Hughes Telematics
IoTerop
LoRa Alliance
Microsoft
Motorola
Nokia
NTT DoCoMo
Qualcomm Technologies
Sierra
Telit
T-Mobile
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LTE-M
NB-IoT
Sigfox
LoRa
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Metering
POS & Banking
Digital Health & Remote Health Monitoring
Smart Home & Security
Agricultural M2M
Smart Cities
Industrial & Commercial BEMS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
