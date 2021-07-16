Global MEMS Microphone Market Report 2019 explores Knowles, Goertek, AAC, BSE these Leading Players

This report on Global MEMS Microphone Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

A MEMS microphone is a tiny device that employs a pressure-sensitive diaphragm etched on a semiconductor, generally less than 1 millimeter, that can be incorporated directly onto an electronic chip and commonly uses a small thin membrane fabricated on the chip to detect sound. A MEMS microphone is composed by a diaphragm vibrating between two holed back-plates.

In China, MEMS microphone manufactures mainly include Goertek, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, Gettop, and others. China is the world’s large producer and comsumers of MEMS microphone; as the same time, the consumption of MEMS microphone in China grown gradually. In the result, MEMS microphone in China was export-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for MEMS Microphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the MEMS Microphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Knowles

Goertek

AAC

ST Microelectronics

BSE

NeoMEMS

Hosiden

Sanico Electronics

Bosch (Akustica)

MEMSensing

Invensense

Cirrus Logic

Gettop

TDK

3S

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog

Digital

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

