Global R410A Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global R410A market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global R410A market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global R410A market status and forecast, categorizes the global R410A market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves.

In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share.

In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share.

The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016.

5. The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2017, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2017. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position.

6. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.

The global R410A market is valued at 1520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chemours (DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

By Application, the market can be split into

Industrial & Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global R410A capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key R410A manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of R410A are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

R410A Manufacturers

R410A Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

R410A Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the R410A market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

